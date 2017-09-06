Middle Eastern Drama First as OSN Calls for ‘Justice’

Pay-TV platform OSN has picked up “Justice,” the first procedural drama from the Middle East and the biggest series to come out of the United Arab Emirates.

Walter Parkes (“He Named Me Malala”) and William Finkelstein (“L.A. Law”) created the legal and family drama, which is based on real cases from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which partnered on the production and allowed access to its official buildings for the shoot.

The series follows Farah (Fatima Al Taei), an ambitious young lawyer who has returned home after getting her law degree in the U.S. She is trying to forge her career while her father, played by Mansoor Al Feeli, wants her to work for his prestigious legal practice.

OSN will launch the Arabic series in the Middle East on its pay-TV platform. “Regional content is hugely sought after and this recent deal with IM Global Television and Image Nation will see us adding to our premium Arabic entertainment choices,” said Emad Morcos, chief content officer for OSN.

IM Global distributes the series and struck the OSN deal, with further international agreements set to follow. Its distribution boss, Eli Shibley, said: “This creative partnership between Image Nation, Beelink, Walter, and William is the first of its kind in the region, which sets the bar for local drama and production value in the Middle East.”

“Justice” runs to 20 installments and was produced by Image Nation and Beelink alongside Parkes and Finkelstein. Marc Lorber, Safa Aburizik and Mohammed Mashish were series executive producers.

Ben Ross, head of narrative film and television at Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said: “‘Justice’ is a great example of Image Nation’s commitment to the MENA audience, to produce top-class Arabic language entertainment with high production value and storytelling that reflects the experiences and locations of modern-day life in the region.”