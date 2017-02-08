Glenn Weiss will direct the Academy Awards ceremony for the second year in a row.

“As a veteran director of live television, Glenn has mastered both the technical and creative nuances that make for a dynamic, ‘in the moment’ viewing experience,” show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement on Wednesday morning. “We could not be more thrilled to be working with him.”

Weiss has directed countless televised events, including 16 Tony Awards shows, for which he has won three Emmys. He also helmed the “39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors,” “Billboard Music Awards,” “BET Awards,” “Peter Pan Live!,” “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” “Primetime Emmy Awards,” “Live from Lincoln Center,” “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular,” “Garth Brooks, Live from Las Vegas,” and the “American Music Awards.”

Weiss won the Directors Guild of America Award on Saturday for outstanding directorial achievement in variety/talk/news/sports — specials for the 70th Annual Tony Awards, which were broadcast last June. He won the same award in 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015 for the Tonys.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 2017 Oscars will be held on Feb. 26 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. The show will be broadcast live on ABC at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The 89th Annual Academy Awards will be televised in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.