It was a strange night at the Oscars. Someone still living was listed in the In Memoriam segment. First-time host Jimmy Kimmel attempted to bring non-famous people into the Hollywood fold in a very long bit. Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope to read in the category everyone had stayed up to see (Best Picture), well beyond midnight on the East Coast. It all made for what Variety critic Sonia Saraiya dubbed “great TV.”

Overall, though, the early numbers indicate ABC might be looking at another big drop in audience. In Nielsen’s metered market overnight ratings, which measure the top 56 markets in the country — representing about 70% of the viewing populace — the 89th Academy Awards brought in a 22.4 household rating/36 share and a 12.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Nielsen’s 25 local people meter markets.

The 2016 Oscars, for comparison, brought in a 23.4 household rating and a 36 share, down from 2015’s household rating of 25.0 and 2014’s massive 27.9. Last year’s telecast ended up drawing 34.3 million pairs of eyeballs; 2015, 37.3 million. Both paled in comparison to 2014’s haul of 43.7 million. Sunday’s overnight rating is also just up from the previous low-water mark of 2008, when Jon Stewart hosted and pulled a 21.9 overnight rating that ended up translating to 32 million viewers.

The biggest markets for the 2017 Oscars were, unsurprisingly, big metropolitan areas, with a heavy coastal lean:

New York (31.1 rating) San Diego (30.7 rating) Los Angeles (30.5 rating) Chicago (30.5 rating) San Francisco (30.3 rating)

Final numbers will be available from Nielsen on Monday afternoon — the “fast national” ratings that come out around 11 a.m. ET aren’t time zone-adjusted.