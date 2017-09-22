TV Ratings: ‘Orville’ Suffers Heavy Drop in Move to Thursdays

Fox’s “The Orville” saw a significant drop in both key ratings measures in its first airing in its regular Thursday timeslot, according to Nielsen data.

Airing at 9 p.m., the new sci-fi series drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4 million total viewers. That is a drop of 50% in the key demo and 39% in total viewers compared to the episode that aired this past Sunday after NFL football (2.2, 6.6 million).

Earlier on Fox, the season premiere of “Gotham” (1.0, 3.1 million) was down in both measures compared to last season’s premiere.

On CBS, the Season 3 finale of “Zoo” at 10 (0.5, 2.9 million) was up slightly in total viewers from last week.

For The CW, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.4, 1.6 million) was even at 8. “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.4, 1.2 million) was up in the demo at 9.

NBC and ABC aired only repeats.