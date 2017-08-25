Orlando Bloom to Star in, Produce Amazon Drama Series ‘Carnival Row’

Orlando Bloom has signed on for the lead role in the upcoming Amazon drama series “Carnival Row,” Variety has learned.

The series takes place in a neo-Victorian city in which mythical creatures, fleeing their war-torn homeland, have gathered. Tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. Bloom will play Rycroft Philostrate, a police inspector investigating the murder of a faerie showgirl on Carnival Row. Rycroft is not supposed to care about the death of another faerish refugee, but he does, and getting to the bottom of what happened to her will come at a big cost. Bloom will also serve as a producer.

The role marks Bloom’s first regular television role, though he has appeared in guest roles on several series throughout his career. He is primarily a film actor, playing leading roles in both the “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Lord of the Rings” franchises. His other film credits include “Black Hawk Down,” “Elizabethtown,” “Troy,” and “Kingdom of Heaven.”

He is repped by Lighthouse Management and Media, ICM, Independent UK, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

“Carnival Row,” which has been ordered for an eight-episode first season, will be written and executive produced by showrunner Rene Echevarria. Paul McGuigan is set to direct and also executive produce. Travis Beacham will serve as executive producer and wrote the original feature script, “A Killing on Carnival Row,” which appeared on the very first installment of the Hollywood Blacklist in 2005. Legendary Television will produce. The series is scheduled to begin filming this fall for a 2019 release.