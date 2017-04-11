New footage of “Orange Is the New Black” Season 5 — released on Tuesday — teases a big bang.

The dramatic teaser opens in Litchfield where Daya (Dascha Polanco) has a gun aimed at the head of corrections officer Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey). Shouting inmates surround the scene, as Alex and Piper approach.

“We’re laying low, and we’re staying out of trouble,” Piper says.

“That’s right,” Alex responds. “If this is trouble, we turn around and we walk the other way. We are out of the business.”

Suddenly it dawns on Piper that they could be in the midst of major upheaval. “If this is real riot, do you think this is a step forward or backward for equality?” she asks allowed.

“I don’t care,” Alex jabs. “And we’re getting out of here now — come on.”

Back to the first scene, Daya asks for quiet. But as the inmates continue to yell, the screen cuts away and a gunshot rings out.

Season 5 of “Orange Is the New Black” picks up following Poussey’s (Samira Wiley) untimely death, which sparks the riot shown in the sixty-second teaser. The season will take place over the course of three days.

“Orange Is the New Black” Season 5 drops on Netflix June 9. Watch the teaser below: