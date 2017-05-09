‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5 Trailer Shows Inmates Taking Over Litchfield (Watch)

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
'Orange Is the New Black' Season
Netflix

In the first full trailer for “Orange Is the New Black” Season 5, the women of Litchfield take over the prison from the abusive guards who made their lives hell in Season 4.

The season picks up immediately after the events of the Season 4 finale. A riot sparked by Poussey’s death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison. Once they get a taste of power, chaos ensues through the halls of the federal prison. The entire season will unfold over the course of three days.

The acclaimed hour-long series stars: Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore and Elizabeth Rodriguez, along with Michael Harney and Nick Sandow. The series is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by Piper Kerman.

“Orange Is the New Black” Season 5 premieres on June 9 only on Netflix.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad