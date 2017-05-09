‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5 Trailer Shows Inmates Taking Over Litchfield (Watch)

In the first full trailer for “Orange Is the New Black” Season 5, the women of Litchfield take over the prison from the abusive guards who made their lives hell in Season 4.

The season picks up immediately after the events of the Season 4 finale. A riot sparked by Poussey’s death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison. Once they get a taste of power, chaos ensues through the halls of the federal prison. The entire season will unfold over the course of three days.

The acclaimed hour-long series stars: Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Adrienne C. Moore and Elizabeth Rodriguez, along with Michael Harney and Nick Sandow. The series is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by Piper Kerman.

“Orange Is the New Black” Season 5 premieres on June 9 only on Netflix.