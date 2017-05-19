‘Orange Is the New Black Mirror’ Blends the Best of Netflix’s Worlds

“Orange Is the New Black” and “Black Mirror” are two of the most popular original programs currently on Netflix’s lineup. However, Jenji Kohan and Charlie Brooker’s dramas are arguably even more enjoyable with their powers combined, as can be seen in “Orange Is the New Black Mirror.”

Netflix teased the upcoming fifth season of “OITNB” this week by debuting a crossover commercial parodying the “Black Mirror” Season 3 episode “San Junipero.”

In the clip, Poussey (Samira Wiley) and Taystee (Danielle Brooks) break out of Litchfield to spend some quality time together in San Junipero in place of Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Mackenzie Davis’ quirky characters. Everything about the dream sequence just works, most notably the costumes and exceptional re-use of Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”

Despite having 10 episodes of Season 5 leaked by hackers, “OITNB” is still set to premiere Friday, June 9.

“Orange Is the New Black” also stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Michael J. Harney, Kate Mulgrew, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, Selenis Leyva, Adrienne C. Moore, Dascha Polanco, Nick Sandow, Yael Stone, Jackie Cruz, Lea DeLaria, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Jessica Pimentel. “Black Mirror” airs in anthology, so each episode features an entirely new cast.