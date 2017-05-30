TV News Roundup: Miles Gaston Villanueva Cast as Lyle Menendez in ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’

In today’s roundup, Law & Order’s foray into true crime has cast Miles Gaston Villanueva as Lyle Menendez, and “Oprah’s Master Class” will return to OWN.

CASTING

Miles Gaston Villanueva has been cast as Lyle Menendez in the upcoming drama series “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” coming to NBC this fall. Villanueva spent five years working in professional regional theater, including Shakespeare Santa Cruz and Kingsman Shakespeare, before moving to L.A. in 2013. He previously guest-starred on various TV shows, including “Chasing Life,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Rosewood,” and recently co-starred opposite Al Pacino and Judith Light in the new play “God Looked Away,” which had its first full production at the Pasadena Playhouse last winter. His manager is Scott Zimmerman and agency is SDB Partners. “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” also stars Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson, the defense attorney for the Menendez brothers, who faced trial after the murder of their parents.

PREMIERE DATES

The season three premiere of PBS Masterpiece‘s “Grantchester” will air Sunday June 18 at 9 p.m. ET. James Norton returns as Reverend Sydney Chambers and Morven Christie as Amanda, the woman he loves. The seven-episode series will see Chambers and best friend Geordie Keating (Robson Green) continuing to fight crime. New episodes will air every Sunday.

PBS Masterpiece is also premiering “My Mother and Other Strangers” on June 18 at 8 p.m. ET, which features Hattie Morahan as Rose Coyne, an Englishwoman raising her son and two daughters in Northern Ireland during WWII. Owen McDonnell stars as her husband Michael, who never lived up to her expectations, and Aaron Staton is Captain Dreyfuss, an honorable American officer who upends her life.

Emmy-nominated series “Oprah’s Master Class” will return to OWN for its sixth season on Saturday, June 10 with a new episode featuring comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Featuring first-person insight into the minds of the entertainers and public figures we love, the new season of “Oprah’s Master Class” will feature interviews with Steve Harvey, Congressman John Lewis, LL Cool J, Gladys Knight, Shaquille O’Neal, Tyler Perry, Usher and Lynn Whitfield.

AWARD SHOWS

The 11th Annual ACM Honors will return to CBS for the second year in a row. The awards ceremony will celebrate the honorees from the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards. Special honorees include Kelsea Ballerini, Eric Church, Toby Keith, Bob Kingsley, Reba McEntire, “Nashville,” Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Shel Silverstein (awarded posthumously) and George Strait. The ACM Honors will be held Wednesday, August 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and produced for television by dick clark productions. Lori McKenna will receive the Songwriter of the Year award, the first woman to do so. Additional off-camera categories that will be celebrated will include Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards.