In today’s TV news roundup, Oprah Winfrey will make her first ever visit to CBS’ “The Talk,” while Investigation Discovery announces a new documentary on sexual assault on college campuses.

DATES

Oprah Winfrey will be the featured guest on April 17th’s episode of the CBS daytime series “The Talk.” The philanthropist and broadcaster will spend the entirety of the hour-long episode talking with Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood about her new HBO film “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” and her new role as a special correspondent on “60 Minutes.”

TLC’s “Return to Amish‘s” fourth season will premiere April 30 at 8 p.m. The series picks back up with Mary, Abe, Rebecca, Sabrina, Jeremiah and Carmel as they try to adapt to life as ex-Amish. Six two-hour episodes will explore difficult decisions and new travails.

SPECIALS

Investigation Discovery is teaming up with “Deadline: Crime” host Tamron Hall for a new documentary “Sexual Assault in College: Tamron Hall Investigates.” The one-hour special will premiere April 30 at 8 p.m. and feature Hall meeting with sexual assault survivors Abby Honold and McLaine Rich to hear their stories and the steps they are taking to help diminish sexual assault. The special will also feature interviews with Senator Bob Casey and other advocates and experts. The special will be preceded by programming from ID partner One Love and healthy relationship PSAs.