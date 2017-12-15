TNT Drama ‘One Day She’ll Darken’ Enlists Vic Mahoney to Direct Multiple Episodes (EXCLUSIVE)

Vic Mahoney has been tapped to direct multiple episodes of the upcoming TNT limited series “One Day She’ll Darken,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Mahoney will direct episodes three and four of the show, which is inspired by the story of Fauna Hodel, who was given away at birth. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel, a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery.

Mahoney began her career as an actress, appearing in TV shows like “Sliders” and “Seinfeld” as well as in features like “Legally Blonde.” Her first directing credit came in 2011, when she both wrote and directed the film “Yelling to the Sky,” which starred Zoë Kravitz, Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Clarke, and Gabourey Sidibe. On the television side, she has directed episodes of shows like “Survivor’s Remorse,” “Queen Sugar,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” TNT’s “Claws,” and “Power.” She also directed the pilot of the Freeform adaptation of the British series “Misfits.” In addition, she is also writing a TV adaptation of the novel “Dawn” with “Queen Sugar” showrunner Ava Duvernay attached to executive produce.

She is repped by Verve.

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins is attached to direct the first two episodes of “One Day She’ll Darken.” Sam Sheridan, author of “A Fighter’s Heart” and “The Disaster Diaries,” is set to write the series. The series is being produced by Turner’s Studio T, with Jenkins, Sugar23’s Michael Sugar, Chris Pine (who will also star), and Sheridan serving as executive producers.