‘One Day at a Time’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix (Watch)

“One Day at a Time” has set the premiere date for Season 2, Netflix revealed Thursday.

The new season will premiere on Jan. 26. Netflix made the announcement in the form of a video with the new cast recreating the opening title sequence of the original 1970s TV series. Watch the new video above, with the original opening titles below.

The new series centers on a Cuban-American family, led by recently separated, former military mom Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado). She must navigate a new single life while raising her radical teen daughter Elena (Isabella Gomez) and socially adept tween son Alex (Marcel Ruiz), with the “help” of her old school Cuban-born mom (Rita Moreno) and building manager Schneider (Todd Grinnell).

Norman Lear–creator of the original series–executive produces, with Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce executive producing and co-showrunning. Michael Garcia and Brent Miller also executive produce. It is produced by Sony Television Productions for Netflix.