Netflix has given a second-season order to the revival of “One Day at a Time.”

The Sony Pictures TV comedy, from Norman Lear and showrunners Mike Royce and Gloria Calderon Kellett, bowed in January to rapturous reviews. The multicamera laffer puts a contemporary spin on the groundbreaking 1970s CBS sitcom about a divorced mother. Justina Machado stars as a newly single mother trying to raise her two children, with the help of her mother.

Netflix has ordered 13 episodes for the second season. “One Day at a Time” marked a triumphant return to series TV by Lear, the legendary 94-year-old producer of such indelible TV hits as “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “Good Times.” The original series, which ran from 1975 to 1984, starred Bonnie Franklin, Mackenzie Phillips and Valerie Bertinelli.

The new-model “One Day at a Time” shifted the location from Indianapolis to the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. Machado is seen as an Emmy contender for her role as a newly divorced Cuban-American woman trying to raise a feisty teenage daughter, played by Isabella Gomez, and a tween son (Marcel Ruiz). Rita Moreno also has drawn raves for her work as Machado’s tradition-minded mother.

Stephen Tobolowsky and Todd Grinnell round out the cast. Lear, Royce, Kellett, Michael Garcia and Dan Signer are exec producers.

