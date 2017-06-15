One America News CEO Eagerly Courting Bill O’Reilly

Senior Media Writer @GeneMaddaus
Bill O'Reilly sexual harassment
Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

One America News has made no secret of its interest in hiring Bill O’Reilly ever since the host was fired by Fox News back in April.

The upstart conservative network, which reaches about 35 million homes, would get a tremendous boost if it could attract even a fraction of O’Reilly’s 4 million viewers.

In a tweet today, CEO Bob Herring hinted that a deal may be in the offing.

Reached by phone, Herring confirmed that he sent the tweet. He said it was prompted by a remote interview that O’Reilly gave to One America from his home, which aired on the network at 3 p.m. ET. One America plans to rebroadcast the interview several times.

“He said he’ll be on a lot more,” Herring said. “I would love to hire him, but I can’t tell you anything that’s going on yet.”

Charles Herring, the company’s president and Bob Herring’s son, has previously told Variety that the network has engaged in several conversations with O’Reilly and his agents.

Asked if he could compete with the salary O’Reilly was making at Fox — in the range of $18 million a year — Bob Herring suggested he might be willing to do a profit-sharing agreement.

“He was making quite a bit of money for Fox,” he said. “I might be willing to share some of that with him. Who knows.”

O’Reilly has also been appearing on Glenn Beck’s show on The Blaze, and on his own podcast, since his ouster.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad