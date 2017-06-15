One America News CEO Eagerly Courting Bill O’Reilly

One America News has made no secret of its interest in hiring Bill O’Reilly ever since the host was fired by Fox News back in April.

The upstart conservative network, which reaches about 35 million homes, would get a tremendous boost if it could attract even a fraction of O’Reilly’s 4 million viewers.

In a tweet today, CEO Bob Herring hinted that a deal may be in the offing.

Reached by phone, Herring confirmed that he sent the tweet. He said it was prompted by a remote interview that O’Reilly gave to One America from his home, which aired on the network at 3 p.m. ET. One America plans to rebroadcast the interview several times.

“He said he’ll be on a lot more,” Herring said. “I would love to hire him, but I can’t tell you anything that’s going on yet.”

Charles Herring, the company’s president and Bob Herring’s son, has previously told Variety that the network has engaged in several conversations with O’Reilly and his agents.

Asked if he could compete with the salary O’Reilly was making at Fox — in the range of $18 million a year — Bob Herring suggested he might be willing to do a profit-sharing agreement.

“He was making quite a bit of money for Fox,” he said. “I might be willing to share some of that with him. Who knows.”

O’Reilly has also been appearing on Glenn Beck’s show on The Blaze, and on his own podcast, since his ouster.