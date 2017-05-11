‘Once Upon a Time’ Renewed for Season 7 at ABC

“Once Upon a Time” has been renewed for Season 7 at ABC, Variety has learned.

The series takes place in the fictional town of Storybrooke, Maine, which is populated with fairytale characters once cursed by the Evil Queen Regina to live in our world, deprived of their memories and happy endings. All that changed, however, with the arrival of Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison), the daughter of Snow White and Prince Charming.

Morrison recently announced that Season 6 would be her last on the series. It stars Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White/Mary Margaret, Lana Parrilla as the Evil Queen/Regina, Josh Dallas as Prince Charming/David, Emilie de Ravin as Belle, Colin O’Donoghue as Hook, Jared S. Gilmore as Henry Mills, Rebecca Mader as Wicked Witch/Zelena and Robert Carlyle as Rumplestiltskin/Mr. Gold.

Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz created the series in addition to serving as executive producers. Steve Pearlman, David H. Goodman and Andrew Chambliss also executive produce. The series is produced by ABC Studios.

The series has seen a dramatic drop in live ratings over the course of its run, with Season 6 averaging a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.2 million total viewers, down approximately thirty percent in both measures from Season 5, which was itself down over 30% from Season 4, and so on.