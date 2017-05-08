‘Once Upon a Time’ Star Jennifer Morrison to Exit Series After 6 Seasons

“Once Upon a Time” star Jennifer Morrison will exit the series at the conclusion of the current season, Variety has confirmed.

Morrison has been with the show since its launch, playing the role of Emma Swan in 134 episodes in total. Morrison shared a message to fans on Instagram regarding her decision.

“As I reached the end of my 6 year contract on ONCE UPON A TIME, I was faced with a significant decision. ABC, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz very generously invited me to continue as a series regular. After very careful consideration, I have decided that creatively and personally, it is time for me to move on,” she wrote.

“As I move on to other creative endeavors, I will continue to attend the fan conventions whenever my professional schedule allows,” she continued. “I always look forward meeting the fans. If ABC Network does in fact order a season 7, I have agreed to appear in one episode, and I will most certainly continue to watch ONCE UPON A TIME. The creativity of the show runners has always inspired me, and I cannot wait to see the ways that they continue to develop and reinvent the show.”

