‘Once Upon a Time’: Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore, Emilie de Ravin Depart

Cast members Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jared Gilmore, and Emilie de Ravin are leaving “Once Upon a Time.”

ABC announced Thursday that it had renewed the fantasy drama for a seventh season — without star Jennifer Morrison. The series is said to be undergoing a major reboot in season seven, which will focus on new cast members, including “Walking Dead” alum Andrew J. West and Alison Fernandez. On Friday, the network confirmed the departures of Goodwin and the other cast members.

Read the statement from ABC below:

“Words can’t do justice to what Ginny, Josh, Emilie, Rebecca and Jared brought to ONCE UPON A TIME… but we’ll try… never have we had the privilege of working with a more talented group of collaborators. Each brought unique talent, incredible intelligence, and their own individual bit of magic as they gave life to these iconic characters.

Ginny reinvented Snow White for a modern audience – there was no way she would be stuck cleaning up after dwarfs, she created an iconic empowered heroine for the 21st century.

Josh mined the depths of Prince Charming – a character who in myth was just a “type” but in his superlative interpretation became a complex man fighting for love and family.

Emilie took the character of Belle to a deep and soulful place, bringing great intelligence and warmth to the character, making her fiercely independent, strong willed but also an eternal optimist who saw only the best in all those she encountered.

Rebecca took us on a broomstick roller coaster ride as she re-invented the Wicked Witch of the West by finding the pain beneath the green. She made the character soar to incredible heights while always keeping her grounded and relatable.

And Jared literally grew up before the eyes of millions, from a child actor with enormous innate talent to a young man whose abilities continue to astound as he created a character who truly, as we say on the show, has the heart of the truest believer.

We can’t thank them enough for the hard work, dedication, and passion they delivered day in and day out. Without them there would be no ONCE UPON A TIME.

As ONCE continues, this group will always be the beating heart of the show. And even though we won’t be with them every week, in a show about magic and hope, we fervently believe it won’t be the last we see of them. “