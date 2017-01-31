Freeform has found the two leads for its upcoming superhero series “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.”

Former Disney Channel star Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph will play the title characters, Variety has confirmed.

Adapted from the early ’80s Marvel comic book series of the same name, “Cloak & Dagger” is a live-action drama akin to sister network ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” yet still staying true to Freeform’s traditional coming-of-age narratives.

Holt will play Dagger, aka Tandy Bowen, a privileged teen who’s life is changed after her family is destroyed by a disastrous storm. She has the power to emit beams of light (daggers).

Joseph portrays Cloak, aka Tyrone Johnson, who also suffers a personal loss. His ability is the opposite of Dagger’s; he can engulf others in (a cloak) of darkness.

“The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy,” said executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski. “When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We’re so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe.”

“Marvel is delighted to have found our Cloak and Dagger,” added executive producer and Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb”Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph encompass the true essence of the characters and we are excited for the audience to see them in these roles.”

There’s no word yet on when production will start or when the series will air.

Holt is repped by Management 360, Paradigm Talent Agency, and Morris Yorn. Joseph is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Jeff Gill at Jordan, Gill, and Dornbaum.

The casting news was first reported by Deadline.