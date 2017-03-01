Oliver Hudson has booked the co-lead in ABC’s comedy pilot “Splitting Up Together,” opposite Jenna Fischer, Variety has learned.

“Splitting Up Together,” which hails from executive producer Ellen DeGeneres, is the story of a couple, Lena and Martin, whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. They still live in the same house, alternating weeks, with one living upstairs and doing the parenting while the other lives downstairs in the guest apartment.

Hudson will play Martin, who is described as an athletic, easy-going kind of guy, who adjusts to his suddenly divorced life with hopeful optimism, but as a newly single parent, he can’t help but wonder what went wrong in his marriage. Previously announced, Fischer will play Lena.

“Splitting Up Together” is based on the original Danish series, created by Mette Heeno. The ABC adaptation was penned by Emily Kapnek, and the pilot will be directed by Dean Holland. Exec producers are DeGeneres, Kapnek, Jeff Kleeman, Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Kapnek’s Piece of Pie Productions are behind the project.

Hudson most recently starred in Fox’s horror comedy anthology series “Scream Queens” from Ryan Murphy. Hudson is the third star from the on-the-bubble show to move onto a new project, following Keke Palmer who’s been cast as a regular on the second season of Epix’s “Berlin Station,” and Lea Michele, who will also star in an ABC comedy pilot. Though Fox has not commented, sources say “Scream Queens” is likely dead and won’t return for a third season.

Hudson also starred on “Rules of Engagement” and “Nashville.” He is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.