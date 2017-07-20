Twitter Reacts to O.J. Simpson Parole Verdict: ‘He Can Now Go Back to Searching for the Real Killers’

Twitter partied like it was 1995 on Thursday.

O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing for a 2007 armed robbery captured the nation’s — and social media’s — attention on Thursday. The Nevada Parole Board granted Simpson parole, and the former football star could walk free as early at Oct. 1. Twitter reacted to the news throughout the televised hearing and especially after the verdict was announced.

Ava DuVernay tweeted a gif of a baffled man as soon as the Nevada board granted Simpson with the parole.

Many referenced the famous murder trial of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, in which Simpson was acquitted to much controversy.

“OJ Simpson has been granted parole. He can now go back to searching for the real killers of his ex-wife.”

Every day society doesn't give OJ parole is one more day we keep him from finding the real killer#OJSimpsonParole — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 20, 2017

BREAKING: OJ Simpson has been granted parole. He can now go back to searching for the real killers of his ex-wife. #OJSimpsonParole — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 20, 2017

W. Kamau Bell wrote, “OK then… Black folks get ready for random white folks to start conversations w/ you like ‘CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS OJ THING?'”

OK then… Black folks get ready for random white folks to start conversations w/ you like "CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS OJ THING?" #OJSimpsonParole — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) July 20, 2017

“Why are so many people upset that OJ Simpson was granted parole? ALMOST beheading someone isn’t the same as actually beheading them,” tweeted comedian Jim Norton.

Why are so many people upset that OJ Simpson was granted parole? ALMOST beheading someone isn't the same as actually beheading them. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) July 20, 2017

Many still can’t forget the verdict of the murder trial.

Great! Now Simpson can resume the hunt for the killer or killers of Ron and Nicole.#OJSimpsonParole — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 20, 2017

Nothing changes the fact that he brutally murdered 2, did everything but leave his business card at the crime scene–and walked.#OJSimpson — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 20, 2017

Actress Jackee Harry spoke out noting the verdict of George Zimmerman, who was acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2013. “Some of you are HEATED that OJ has been granted parole, but seem to have accepted that George Zimmerman is a free man.”

Some of you are HEATED that OJ has been granted parole, but seem to have accepted that George Zimmerman is a free man. 🤔 #Fight4Justice — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 20, 2017

All US networks are carrying OJ Simpson's parole hearing live. It's like we're living in a 1990s turn-back-the-clock retrospective show — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) July 20, 2017

See more reactions below.

The Juice Is Loose. OJ on October 1st: #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/LCQmVZaKRl — Dave Barabas (@Dave_Barabas) July 20, 2017

Donald Trump is in the White House and O.J. Simpson is out of jail, I think someone is trying to tell us something — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 20, 2017

OJ just told the judge "I would kill to get out of here!" #ojparole #OJSimpsonParole — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) July 20, 2017

1995: "If that glove don't fit, you must acquit!"

2017: "If the case is old, you must be paroled!"#OJSimpsonParole — Jonathan Gumble (@STOP_Gumbytime) July 20, 2017

Live shot of Kris Jenner finding out OJ got parole #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/PZNkHUBCLb — Brennen® (@brennencharles) July 20, 2017

#OJSimpsonParole OJ free in October. Hide your wife, hide your kids, and your husbands a killer is gonna be on the loose. pic.twitter.com/pvTx73ZdJy — Chanda (@chandaclondon) July 20, 2017

O.J. Is out & I don't want to hear anything negative about #OJSimpsonParole when Casey Anthony is still walking & breathing. pic.twitter.com/oTlTIRFrQg — LeighK. (@ThePrimadonna_k) July 20, 2017

OJ dodging all these accusations like #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/b8XZgjW8OP — Agustin Martinez (@auggiemartinez_) July 20, 2017