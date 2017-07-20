Twitter Reacts to O.J. Simpson Parole Verdict: ‘He Can Now Go Back to Searching for the Real Killers’

Twitter partied like it was 1995 on Thursday.
O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing for a 2007 armed robbery captured the nation’s — and social media’s — attention on Thursday. The Nevada Parole Board granted Simpson parole, and the former football star could walk free as early at Oct. 1. Twitter reacted to the news throughout the televised hearing and especially after the verdict was announced.
Ava DuVernay tweeted a gif of a baffled man as soon as the Nevada board granted Simpson with the parole.
Many referenced the famous murder trial of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, in which Simpson was acquitted to much controversy.
“OJ Simpson has been granted parole. He can now go back to searching for the real killers of his ex-wife.”
W. Kamau Bell wrote, “OK then… Black folks get ready for random white folks to start conversations w/ you like ‘CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS OJ THING?'”
“Why are so many people upset that OJ Simpson was granted parole? ALMOST beheading someone isn’t the same as actually beheading them,” tweeted comedian Jim Norton.
Many still can’t forget the verdict of the murder trial.
Actress Jackee Harry spoke out noting the verdict of George Zimmerman, who was acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2013. “Some of you are HEATED that OJ has been granted parole, but seem to have accepted that George Zimmerman is a free man.”
See more reactions below.