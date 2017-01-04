With only days to go in his second term, President Obama will appear in History’s two-hour TV special, “The 44th President: In His Own Words” later this month to discuss the successes and failures of the past eight years, and his thoughts on what a Trump presidency will mean for America.

The show, billed as Obama’s “final and most comprehensive one-on-one television interview in office,” was constructed with nearly two hours of interview footage, and will air on History Jan. 15.

Prominent members of Obama’s staff and congress, including Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry, and White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, will add their views on the 44th president’s legacy. The special will also feature the thoughts of Secretary of Treasury Tim Geithner, Attorney General Eric Holder, National Security Advisor Ambassador Susan Rice, Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes, former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, former Education Secretary Arne Duncan, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

In addition, an eight-part oral history of Obama’s presidency will drop on History.com Jan. 12, complete with commentary from Obama himself and 23 members of his administration. The oral history will cover topics such as Obamacare, the capture and killing of Osama Bin Laden, foreign policy, climate change, race and Obama’s first 100 days in office.

The TV special is produced for History by Texas Crew Productions. David Karabinas, Joshua DuBois and Michelle DuBois are exec producers with Russ McCarroll serving as EP for History. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights.