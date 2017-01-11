In just a little more than a week, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into the presidency, and current President Barack Obama will soon say goodbye to the Oval Office after two terms.

Over the past eight years, Obama has certainly made his mark on the late-night scene. Whether it was reading mean tweets about himself for the popular “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment, or thoughtful interviews with Jon Stewart and David Letterman before both late-night hosts retired, the POTUS was always a reliable guest.

Which segment was your favorite? Did you like when he tried his hand at “Slow Jam the News” with Jimmy Fallon, or when he delivered the Word (or rather, the Decree) with Stephen Colbert? Weigh in below, and let us know in the comments if we missed your favorite.

Mean Tweets:

Delivering “The Decree”:

Slow Jam the News:

Final Jon Stewart interview:

Final David Letterman interview: