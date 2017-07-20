Watch O.J. Simpson’s Parole Hearing Live

All eyes are once again on O.J. Simpson.

The 70-year-old former football player’s parole hearing is currently underway. It was expected to run anywhere from 15-20 minutes, but is already approaching the 45-minute mark.

Simpson has served over eight years of a 33-year sentence in a Nevada prison after being convicted of armed robbery and assault following a 2007 Las Vegas incident. If granted parole, he could be out as early as this October.

ABC, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, HLN, and ESPN are all airing the parole hearing in full. CBS will preempt their daytime coverage to air a portion of the hearing, but will stream the complete meeting online.

Exactly 13 years prior to his sports memorabilia conviction, Simpson was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman. Following the 1995 trial, a civil jury found Simpson responsible for both deaths, awarding the Brown and Goldman families compensatory and punitive damages totaling $33.5 million.

Simpson and his attorney Malcolm LaVergne presented their case in front of a 4-person panel representing the Nevada Board of Parole on Thursday.

Watch NBC’s live stream for the hearing above.

    1. Frank says:
      July 20, 2017 at 10:47 am

      Why is he even in jail this was a set up and no man gets violent with a woman unless he’s provoked by the woman she’s a conspirator in any actions and the particular woman had a known history of provoking him she should have been jailed. Too bad judges always side with the loser woman; this one was a clerk in a golf shop looking for a rich guy. Why do men allow themselves to get into gold digger relationships

      Reply
      • cowgirldiva says:
        July 20, 2017 at 10:56 am

        WHAT…?? “no man gets violent with a woman unless he’s provoked by the woman”…??????? REALLY..?? Are you kidding me..??!!

        I hope and pray that OJ Simpson NEVER gets out of prison..!! He is right where he needs to be…in PRISON…!!

        Reply
    2. cowgirldiva says:
      July 20, 2017 at 10:23 am

      I hope to heaven that they NEVER let him out of prison..!! He’s obviously still a THREAT to society…!!!

      Reply
