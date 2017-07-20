TV News Roundup: New O.J. Simpson Doc Coming to A&E, ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Casts Jimmy Smits

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
OJ Simpson Parole
Brekken/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s roundup, “How to Get Away With Murder” casts Jimmy Smits and A&E Network announces a new documentary on O.J. Simpson.

CASTING

Jimmy Smits is joining the cast of ABC‘s “How to Get Away With Murder” in Season 4. Smits will have a guest arc opposite Viola Davis on the network drama. On brand with all Shondaland series, details about his season-long recurring role have not been revealed, but his character will be a prominent figure in Annalise’s (Davis) life and will have a key role in this season’s mystery. Smits is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Tom Hoberman.

Whoopi Goldberg will be voicing the role of Uma’s mother, Ursula, the sea witch from “The Little Mermaid” in “Descendants 2.” The upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie starring Dove Cameron is set to premiere on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The news was announced earlier this week during director and choreographer Kenny Ortega’s appearance on ABC’s “The View.” “Descendants 2” will air across multiple channels — ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, Disney XD, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movies.

Shadowhunters” has upped Alisha Wainwright, who plays Maia, to a series regular for the upcoming third season. During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producers Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer also revealed that previously announced guest star Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) will portray an iteration of Seelie Queen in the Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 episodes of the series. “Shadowhunters” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

SPECIALS

A&E Network announced that “Guilty: The Conviction of O.J. Simpson” will premiere in October on A&E. The new, original documentary will unravel new details of the former football star’s Las Vegas conviction for armed robbery with previously unreleased audio tapes and exclusive interviews from those closest to the case. In a two-hour-special, experts examine Simpson’s state of mind and how it affected the way the Las Vegas Police Department approached his case.

GREENLIGHTS

E! announced development for “The Platinum Life,” set to premiere this fall. The series follows an elite group of music’s savviest women and their significant others as they live their lavish lives. Leading ladies include the spouses of some of the music industry’s biggest names, including Nelly and Ne-Yo.

PREMIERE DATES

Season 2 of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” is slated to premiere on Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on A&E Network. The original documentary series will further explore accounts of former Scientology members whose lives have been impacted by the church’s practices. Leah Remini serves as executive producer for her No Seriously Productions, and Myles Reiff serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad