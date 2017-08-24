‘Claws,’ ‘The Affair,’ ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ to be Featured at North Fork TV Festival

Next month’s North Fork TV Festival will feature the creators and executive producers of Showtime’s “The Affair,” TNT’s “Claws,” and Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here.”

Scheduled for Sept. 7-9 in Greenport, N.Y., the festival will also include  the world premiere of independent television pilot “Greenport,” as well as the New York premieres of independent pilots “Death Lives,” “Shoot Me Nicely” and “Up North.” National Geographic Documentary Films’ new movie “From the Ashes” will be the subject of a special screening at the festival.

The festival will kick off with a dinner hosted by Cat Greenleaf of NBCUniversal’s “Talk Stoop” and benefiting the Billion Oyster Project at the Castello di Borghese Winery. On Thursday, the festival released a trailer for this year’s programming.

“This year’s Producers Panel is a dream team of accomplished professionals and we are extremely fortunate to have them on our stage,” said festival artistic director Jerry Foley. “Janine Sherman Barrois [“Claws”], Sarah Treem [“The Affair”] and Christina Wayne [“I’m Dying Up Here” have been major players in the creation of some of the finest broadcast and premium cable presentations of the past 10 years. Each of them represents the best result of persistence and creative collaboration. Hearing their views on the current state of independent television and being able to quiz them directly on their career experiences will be a rare opportunity for all of us.”  Tickets and a full schedule are available at Northfork.TV.

Watch the trailer for the festival below:

 

