Photographer Norman Seeff’s Archive Inspires TV Series

Norman Seeff has immortalized them all.

The legendary photographer has snapped the biggest names in media, sports and entertainment, with the likes of Ray Charles, John Travolta, Joni Mitchell, Steve Jobs, Martin Scorsese, and Tina Turner all stopping by his studio. Now, Network Entertainment will take viewers into Seeff’s inner sanctum with “The Sessions Project,” a multi-part, multi-season television series that chronicles some of his most famous photo sessions. Seeff will direct the project.

Derik Murray (“I Am Heath Ledger”) will produce the series along with Seeff.

Seeff began filming his photo sessions in the early 1970s and kept filming for the next four decades. As he looked on from behind the camera, he would quiz the artists or entrepreneurs about their lives, their setbacks, and their successes, creating a mini-confessional atmosphere. The private archives amount to over 500 filmed sessions, many of which were not previously developed. They were featured in an April “60 Minutes” piece.

“Early on I realized that to accomplish the vitality and authenticity I was looking for in my photographs required a new approach” said Seeff in a statement. “So I created the photo session as a laboratory for these iconic artists to explore their creativity, and captured it all on film.”

Ryan McNeily and David Sherman at WME are handling worldwide sales for “The Sessions Project.”