“ER” alum Noah Wyle will topline the CBS drama pilot “Perfect Citizen,” Variety has learned.

Wyle will star as Deck, the former General Counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston, facing the reality that while half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot, the other half thinks he’s a traitor.

Also starring in the pilot is Lenny Platt (“Quantico,” “How To Get Away With Murder”), previously announced, who will play Felix, the brilliant self-proclaimed “alpha associate” at the law firm.

“Perfect Citizen” was written by “The Good Wife” alum Craig Turk, who will serve as executive producer with Paris Barclay, who is on board to direct the pilot. CBS Television Studios is producing.

The pilot marks Wyle’s return to broadcast TV, following his starring run on NBC’s prolific medical drama “ER.” He then starred on TNT’s sci-fi series “Falling Skies” for five seasons. He is also known for his role as Flynn Carsen on the TV movie franchise “The Librarians,” and has returned in his role to the TNT’s series based on the flicks, on which he is an executive producer. On the film side, Wyle will next appear in “Felt,” alongside Liam Neeson and Diane Lane.

