Noah Oppenheim is moving from running the biggest program at NBC News to overseeing much of the overall franchise.

NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack has named Oppenheim the new president of NBC News, while assigning the current executive in charge of the unit, Deborah Turness, president of NBC News International, a new European-focused operation created as the result of an NBC News investment in Euronews, a European news service headquartered in France.

More to come….