Noah Hawley, Robert Kirkman, Russo Brothers Team for FX Crime Drama

FX is developing a crime drama that boasts Noah Hawley, Robert Kirkman, and Joe and Anthony Russo as executive producers, Variety has confirmed.

The series, currently titled “The Mastermind,” is based on the investigative stories of Atavist Magazine co-founder and CEO Evan Ratliff. It will center on the true story of Paul Le Roux, a computer programmer and criminal cartel boss who became a DEA informant.

The Russo brothers are set to direct the series in addition to executive producing. The brothers are key players in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having directed both “Captain America: Winter Solider” and “Captain America: Civil War.” They are currently working on the highly-anticipated “Avengers: Infinity War.” Kirkman is best known for creating the graphic novel series “The Walking Dead,” which serve as the basis for the hit AMC series of the same name. Kirkman will executive produce through his Skybound Entertainment banner along with David Alpert. Hawley is the showrunner on the critically-acclaimed FX series “Legion” and “Fargo,” with the latter series being nominated for 16 Emmy Awards for its third season. He will executive produce through his 26 Keys banner, which is based at FX Productions.

On Thursday, FX scored 55 Emmy nominations in total, with shows like “Fargo,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” and “Atlanta” all receiving multiple nominations. “Atlanta” was the only freshman comedy series to receive nominations in the major awards categories.