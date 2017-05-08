‘No Tomorrow,’ ‘Frequency’ Canceled After 1 Season at The CW

Both “Frequency” and “No Tomorrow” have been canceled after one season at The CW, Variety has learned.

“Frequency” was based on the film of the same name and followed Detective Raimy Sullivan (Peyton List) who suddenly finds she is able to communicate with her long-dead father via a Ham radio that allows him to speak with her from 20 years in the past, before his murder. The series also starred Riley Smith, Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Lenny Jacobson, Daniel Bonjour, and Anthony Ruivivar. Warner Bros. Television produced in association with Lin Pictures, with executive producers Jeremy Carver, Toby Emmerich , John Rickard, Dan Lin and Jennifer Gwartz.

“No Tomorrow” centered on Evie Covington (Tori Anderson), a risk-averse quality-control assessor who meets charming, free-spirited man Xavier Holliday (Joshua Sasse). He encourages Evie to takes more chances and have fun, because he believes humankind has a mere eight months and twelve days until a runaway asteroid will destroy the earth. Corrine Brinkerhoff, Maggie Friedman, Brad Silberling, Ben Silverman, Jose Alvarenga, Alexandre Machado, Fernanda Young served as executive producers. CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television produced in association with Electus.

Both shows debuted to lackluster ratings in the fall, with “Frequency” averaging a 0.26 rating in adults 18-49 and 936,000 viewers per episode, while “No Tomorrow” averaged a 0.26 and 794,000 viewers. The CW opted not to give either show a full season order when they unveiled their midseason schedule back in November.