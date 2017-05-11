Nicole Kidman Spits out Giada De Laurentiis’ Cooking on ‘Ellen’

Giada De Laurentiis is easily one of the most prominent personalities in food televison, but not everyone is impressed by her cooking skills. The celebrity chef stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday to promote the new season of “Food Network Star” alongside “Big Little Lies” star Nicole Kidman and Ellen herself. Unfortunately, there were perhaps too many cooks in the kitchen.

Seemingly trying to recreate Martha Stewart’s awkward “Ellen” cooking segment with Drew Barrymore from 2015, De Laurentiis and Kidman did their best to whip up some arancini and focaccia for DeGeneres — to similarly lukewarm results.

The “Everyday Italian” chef first started poking fun at the Oscar-winning actress when they were attempting to make rice balls. “Oh my god, the woman who can’t cook made the perfect ball,” teased De Laurentiis. This then prompted Kidman to ask De Laurentiis cooking questions that went unanswered. A frustrated Kidman then concluded with a critique of the fennel and clementine pizza.

“It’s a little tough … I know you’re not meant to criticize, but it’s a little tough,” admitted Kidman of De Laurentiis’ flatbread before spitting it out — a move that didn’t go unnoticed by the live studio audience.

Even DeGeneres, known for her niceties, struggled with De Laurentiis’ food.

