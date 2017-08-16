Nicole Kidman, Ava DuVernay and Reese Witherspoon to Host Variety’s Television Nominees Celebration

Variety has announced the host committee for the annual Variety & Women in Film Television Nominees Celebration, which will take place Friday, Sept. 15 at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood.

The cast of “Big Little Lies” will make a big showing at the event, with Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman all part of the committee. Emmy-nominated actresses Thandie Newton of “Westworld” and Claire Foy of “The Crown” will also make appearances, as well as Ava DuVernay, who received three Emmy nominations this year, and network and streaming executives like Mike Hopkins, CEO of Hulu and Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. Lena Waithe, who became the first black woman to be nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series this year for “Master of None,” will also attend.

“We are excited to be partnering once again with Women In Film on our annual party that celebrates all the inspiring work female actors, executives, directors and writers have accomplished this year in television,” said Debra Birnbaum, executive editor of television at Variety. “This has truly been a groundbreaking year, as reflected by the Emmy nominations.”

“It has been an exciting season for female-centered television — in front of and behind the camera — with three women nominated for directing drama series,” added Kirsten Schaffer, executive director of Women in Film. “We are thrilled to be partnered with Variety once again to honor all of the female nominees as we continue to work toward achieving gender-parity in Hollywood.”

The full host committee can be found below:

Len Amato – President, HBO Films

Jamie Babbit – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, “Silicon Valley”

Casey Bloys – President of Programming, HBO

Charlie Collier – President and General Manager, AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios

Laura Dern – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, “Big Little Lies”

Nancy Dubuc – President and Chief Executive Officer, A&E Networks

Channing Dungey – President, ABC Entertainment

Ava DuVernay – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, “13th” &

Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program, “13th” & Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program, “13th”

Claire Foy – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “The Crown”

Lesli Linka Glatter – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, “Homeland”

Bonnie Hammer – Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

Cindy Holland – VP Original Content, Netflix

Mike Hopkins – CEO, Hulu

Kelly Kahl – President, CBS Entertainment

Nicole Kidman – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, “Big

Little Lies” and as an Executive Producer for Outstanding Limited Series, “Big Little Lies”

John Landgraf – CEO, FX Networks

Chrissy Metz – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “This Is Us”

Courteney Monroe – CEO, National Geographic Global Networks

David Nevins – President & CEO, Showtime

Gary Newman – Co-Chairman and CEO, Fox Television Group

Thandie Newton – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, “Westworld”

Roy Price – VP, Amazon Studios

Tracee Ellis Ross – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, “Black-ish”

Peter Roth – President and Chief Content Officer, Warner Bros. Television Group

Jennifer Salke – President, NBC Entertainment

Ted Sarandos – Chief Content Officer, Netflix

Lena Waithe – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, “Master of None”

Reese Witherspoon – Emmy Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, “Big Little Lies” and as an Executive Producer for Outstanding Limited Series, “Big Little Lies”