Telemundo has ordered two new biographical series, Variety has learned. Each biopic will focus on influential individuals who have made history in the world of Latin music and pop culture.

The series orders come on the heels of the network’s ratings successes “Hasta Que Te Conocí,” based on the life of Juan Gabriel, and “Celia,” which kicked off the genre.

First is “El Ganador” is a biographical series about the life of award-wining Nicky Jam, a singer-songwriter who has become a worldwide music phenomenon. From his humble and troubled origin in Boston, to his downfall on the streets, to becoming the king of one of the most popular musical genres, this is not only the life of Nicky Jam, but the history of reggaeton itself. Nicky Jam has since received the most important awards in the music industry, sold out stadiums, earned the admiration of his colleagues and is now the greatest exponent of urban music. Based on real facts, and starring Nicky Jam, the series will be directed by Jesse Terrero and produced by Endemol Shine Latino and Boomdog.

Then there’s “Nace un Ídolo,” the serialized biography based on the real-life story of José Sosa Ortiz, better known as José José, “El Príncipe de la Canción” (The Prince of Song), a Mexican musical icon with an international fanbase in the millions. His story embodies a man’s journey to reach the status of an idol — including fame and fortune — and the high price he had to pay to achieve his dreams. The series highlights the passion and excitement that a superstar artist feels for his craft and the adoration of his fans while also displaying the frailty of the man coping with his addiction and its damaging effects. “Nace un Ídolo” is a production for Telemundo Studios.

“As the most innovative media company in Spanish-language television, we are thrilled to introduce two new music-themed biopics that will take viewers beyond the public persona we all know,” said Luis Silberwasser, president of Telemundo. “We know our viewers have an appetite for stories about their icons and their idols. Nicky Jam and José José are two very different and extraordinary artists that are part of the music history of Hispanics, of all ages. These are stories that speak to the lives of Latinos, right here in the United States.”