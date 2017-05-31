Russell Wilson Returns to Host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2017: Full List of Nominees

Russell Wilson will return to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards this summer, Variety has learned. The annual award show will air on Sunday, July 16.

Along with announcing the Seattle Seahawks quarterback as host, the network unveiled the full list of nominees.

“Super excited and honored to three-peat and host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2017,” said Wilson. “Kids, get ready … three times the slime coming your way.”

The Kids’ Choice Sports Awards is the only kids’ show that celebrates the world’s best athletes and epic sports moments. The show features 12 categories, and the nominations are led by tennis pro Serena Williams, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, Stephen Curry and Tom Brady. More star athletes were honored, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, DeAndre Jordan and “Dancing With the Stars” champ Laurie Hernandez.

Michael Strahan hosted the first-ever Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, which since has been hosted by Wilson. Strahan will still serve as an executive producer on this year’s show through his SMAC Entertainment production banner. Other executive producers are Constance Schwartz, Jay Schmalholz, Shelly Sumpter Gillyard, Ian Stewart and Hamish Hamilton, who will also serve as director. Done and Dusted will produce the show in association with Nickelodeon Productions.

Kids will be able to cast their votes for their favorite athletes starting today, May 31.

See the full list of nominees below:

FAVORITE MALE ATHLETE

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F. La Liga)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)

Kris Bryant (MLB, Chicago Cubs)

LeBron James (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

FAVORITE FEMALE ATHLETE

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing, US Ski Team)

Nneka Ogwumike (WNBA, Los Angeles Sparks)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Simone Biles (Professional Artistic Gymnast)

KING OF SWAG

Cam Newton (NFL, Carolina Panthers)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer, Real Madrid C.F.)

DeAndre Jordan (NBA, Los Angeles Clippers)

Rickie Fowler (Professional Golfer)

Russell Wilson (NFL, Seattle Seahawks)

Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)

QUEEN OF SWAG

Caroline Wozniacki (WTA)

Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Skylar Diggins (WNBA, Dallas Wings)

Torah Bright (Professional Snowboarder)

BEST CANNON

Aaron Rodgers (NFL, Green Bay Packers)

Andy Murray (Professional Tennis Player)

Justin Verlander (MLB, Detroit Tigers)

Matt Ryan (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)

Max Scherzer (MLB, Washington Nationals)

Serena Williams (WTA)

BIGGEST POWERHOUSE

Claressa Shields (Professional Boxer)

David Ortiz (MLB, Boston Red Sox)

DeMarcus Cousins (NBA, New Orleans Pelicans)

Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Von Miller (NFL, Denver Broncos)

CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Olympique Lyonnais)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Mike Trout (MLB, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Sergio Garcia (Professional Golfer)

Sidney Crosby (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME

Alise Post (Professional BMX Racer)

Connor Fields (Professional BMX Racer)

Hailey Langland (Professional Snowboarder)

Keala Kennelly (Professional Surfer)

Lizzie Armanto (Professional Skateboarder)

Mark McMorris (Professional Snowboarder)

Nyjah Huston (Professional Skateboarder)

FAVORITE NEWCOMER

Breanna Stewart (WNBA, Seattle Storm)

Corey Seager (MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers)

Dak Prescott (NFL, Dallas Cowboys)

Dario Šarić (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)

Laurie Hernandez (Professional Artistic Gymnast)

Simone Manuel (Competitive Swimmer)

HANDS OF GOLD

Adrián Beltré (MLB, Texas Rangers)

Antonio Brown (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Braden Holtby (NHL, Washington Capitals)

Ian Kinsler (MLB, Detroit Tigers)

Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)

Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, New York Giants)

NEED FOR SPEED

Allyson Felix (Professional Track & Field Athlete)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (NASCAR)

Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR)

Katie Ledecky (Competitive Swimmer)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)

Usain Bolt (Professional Track & Field Athlete)

SICKEST MOVES

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Manchester City)

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Kyrie Irving (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers)

Le’Veon Bell (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Patrick Kane (NHL, Chicago Blackhawks)