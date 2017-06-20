Nickelodeon Scares Up Halloween Fun With Stop-Motion ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Special

Nickelodeon SpongeBob Square Pants Halloween Special
Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is scaring up a new adventure for SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends with the stop-motion animated special “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom,” which will air on the network in October.

The special finds SpongeBob and company donning costumes and decorating their neighborhood for some Halloween fun, but the spooky Flying Dutchman (voiced by Brian Doyle Murray) has other plans.

The special, produced at stop-motion animation company Screen Novelties in Los Angeles, aims to evoke the style of such classic Rankin/Bass holiday specials as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Mad Monster Party.”

The special will feature an original song by voice actor Mr. Lawrence, who plays Plankton in the series, with music by Eban Schletter.

“The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom” production uses 27 sets that feature such items as 15 boxes of breakfast cereal to create Bikini Bottom’s coral reefs, eight pounds of glitter to decorate SpongeBob’s pineapple house, and hundreds of Popsicle sticks to make up the planks of a scary roller coaster track.

The special was written by Mr. Lawrence with Brian Morante serving as storyboard director. Screen Novelties’ Mark Caballero and Seamus Walsh are directing with Chris Finnegan producing. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller are the supervising producers on “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

“The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom” is the second stop-motion collaboration between Nickelodeon and Screen Novelties. They partnered in 2012 on “SpongeBob SquarePants: It’s a SpongeBob Christmas!”

In addition to Mr. Lawrence, “SpongeBob SquarePants” features the voice talents of Tom Kenny as SpongeBob, Bill Fagerbakke as his friend Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as SpongeBob’s neighbor Squidward, Clancy Brown as Spongebob’s greedy boss Mr. Krabs, and Carolyn Lawrence as rodent aquanaut Sandy Cheeks.

