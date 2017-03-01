Nickelodeon Group has upped Shelly Sumpter Gillyard to executive vice president, talent, music, and events. She was most recently senior VP of talent.

In her new role, Sumpter Gillyard will oversee talent relations across all Nickelodeon brands for live TV events, music, and live-action programming, inclusive of casting for live-action and animation properties.

She will be based in Nick’s Burbank office and will continue to report to Nickelodeon Group president Cyma Zarghami.

During her 19-year tenure with Nick, she’s brought kids-favorite celebrities like Blake Shelton, Justin Timberlake, Kobe Bryant, Nick Jonas, Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, and Mark Wahlberg into much of the studio’s programming and tentpole events, such as “The Kids’ Choice Awards” and “Kids’ Choice Sports.” She also oversees selection and curation of talent for the studio’s annual pro-social-themed concert event, “Nickelodeon HALO Awards,” which honors teens who make a difference in their communities. The 2016 event featured Nick Cannon as host and performances by Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld, Zedd, Alessia Cara, and Daya.

Sumpter Gillyard has also played a key role in developing talent for such current and new live-action Nickelodeon series as “Henry Danger,” “Game Shakers,” “The Thundermans,” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.”

Sumpter Gillyard joined the Nickelodeon Talent Department in 1997, where she served as a manager. Before joining Nick, she was director of publicity at the Steven Rifkind Co., and started her career at Cathcart Public Relations as an account executive.