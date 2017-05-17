Nickelodeon Latin America, Telefe Team on Music Series With ‘Glee’s’ Adam Anders (EXCLUSIVE)

Nickelodeon Latin America and Telefe have inked a co-production pact with “Glee” executive music producer Adam Anders and Daniel Gutman’s 360 Powwow for the new music series “Kally’s MashUp.”

Created by Anders and Anthony Falcon, “Kally’s MashUp” is inspired by Anders’ own life as it follows Kally, a 13-year-old music prodigy who tries to balance her life as a piano virtuoso with that of a regular teenager, after moving from a small town to the most prominent music university in the country.

Comprised of 60 hourlong episodes, the music series will feature original songs composed by Anders’ wife, Nikki Anders, and his longtime collaborator, Peer Astrom. Anders will serve as executive producer for the show and oversee its score.

“I was given the opportunity to study music at the University of South Florida in Tampa when I was 13 years old,” said the Swedish-born Anders. “Walking the halls with all the big kids and adults was both exciting and really scary, but I had a fantastic teacher, Professor Neuenschwander, who really instilled the confidence in me that I belonged, even though I was so young and from another country. … Those experiences helped shape the storyline and creation of ‘Kally’s MashUp,’ and I hope that many kids will be able to relate to those feelings no matter what their interests are.”

“Collaborating on this project with musical wiz Adam Anders and 360 Powwow is a true treat for Nickelodeon Latin America,” said Tatiana Rodriguez, senior vice president and brand head of kids and family programming at Nickelodeon Latin America.

Produced by 360 Powwow and Anders Media Inc, “Kally’s MashUp” will start filming in August at Buenos Aires-based Telefe Studios, which was acquired by Viacom International Media Networks in November last year.

The series will debut pan-regionally on Nickelodeon Latin America and later on Telefe, Argentina’s leading network, which will also have exclusive distribution rights for the series in Latin America.

“Kally’s MashUp” joins Nickelodeon Latin America’s other hit scripted formats, including “Yo Soy Franky,” which was remade for Nickelodeon U.S. (“I Am Franky”); “Grachi,” which was also adapted to English (“Every Witch Way”) for Nickelodeon U.S.; “Isa TK+”; “Isa TKM”; and “Suena Conmigo,” among others. In addition, the pan-regional network has two other original series in production, set to bow later this year.