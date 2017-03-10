Nickelodeon will debut updated network branding during the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards Friday night. Created with Buenos Aires-based agency Superestudio, the new branding includes nearly 300 deliverables — bumpers, IDs, promo toolkits, and graphic developments, and is set to be introduced first on the network’s U.S. linear channel, with roll-out on digital and social media platforms to follow.

“We really wanted to highlight how much surprise and fun is a part of kids’ everyday lives, so we took as our inspiration the surreal nature of GIFs, memes and emoticons and created an entire new visual vocabulary,” says Michael Waldron, senior vice president and creative director art and design for Nickelodeon Group and Nick@Nite. “Using a mix of real kids and on-air talent, the refresh looks through the lens of how kids see things — the unpredictable, extraordinary and joyful nature of a child’s imagination. Superestudio was the right company for this refresh because they use a great mix of different techniques, and they brought a fresh viewpoint that had just the right amount of quirk and whimsy.”

The new look will combine images of real kids with 2D and 3D graphics related to Nickelodeon properties and characters. The classic orange Nickelodeon logo will be set against an updated color palette including purple, light blue, lime and cream. On-air messaging will incorporate the modern sans-serif font Galano Grotesque Black.

“Kids are constantly exploring the world and being amazed by new knowledge and discoveries,” said Ezequiel Rormoser, executive and general creative director of Superestudio. “The depth to which Nickelodeon knows it audience allowed us to reach the three creative goals we set for this project–be real, be unexpected and be playful—and to create an entirely new iconography that is clearly kid-first and kid-centric.”

