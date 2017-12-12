Nick Stoller Inks Multi-Year Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Nick Stoller and his new production company, Stoller Global Solutions, has signed a three year TV production overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, Variety has learned.

Under the deal, Stoller will write, create, supervise and executive produce original comedies and dramas for network, cable divisions and streaming services. In addition, Stoller has brought on Conor Welch, the former Fox Network vice president of comedy development and programming to be both his television executive and executive producing partner under the Stoller Global Solutions banner. Welch previously served as the head of feature film for Funny or Die and vice president of development and production for Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films.

Stoller co-created and executive produced NBC’s “The Carmichael Show” as well as the Netflix series “Friends From College” with his wife Francesca Delblanco. The latter series is going into its second season. He also directed the comedy films “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Neighbors,” as well as wrote and directed “Get Him to the Greek.” He wrote the screenplay for “The Muppets.”

Stoller is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.