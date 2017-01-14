Husband-and-wife comedy duo Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are bringing their talents to Epix.

A performance of their stage production of “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe” is being filmed at The Barclay in Irvine, CA for airing on Epix on Friday, May 19 at 10pm.

The network made the announcement Saturday at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

In “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe,” Offerman and Mullally offer a glimpse into their 13-year-marriage through a funny, raunchy, revealing variety show.

“We love to make sweet love to each other in general, so to be paid millions of dollars to do it in front of an audience is just that much sweeter,” said Offerman and Mullally in a statement.

Epix president and CEO Mark S. Greenberg said, “Nick and Megan are both incredibly gifted performers in their own right, but when they come together they are unstoppable. Their ‘Summer of 69: No Apostrophe’ tour has sold out theaters around the world and is a true testament to their standing as one of Hollywood’s most hilarious power couples. Epix is known for its uncut and uncensored comedy programming and, as the title suggests, this special will be no different as Nick and Megan expose the details of their life together through song, dance and plenty of comedy.”

Renowned for her role on “Will & Grace,” Mullally has won two Emmys, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, and received four Golden Globe nominations. Offerman is an actor, writer, and woodworker best-known for his work on “Parks & Recreation.”

Jay Karas will direct “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe,” while Offerman and Mullally serve as executive producers, along with Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson and Ross Bernard.

Epix has also filmed specials with comedians Wanda Sykes, Tom Papa, and Michael Ian Black.