NFL Announcers, Commentators Slam Trump Comments on Player Protests

Football announcers and commentators were vocal on Sunday pre-game shows in objecting to President Donald Trump’s condemnation of NFL players for kneeling during the National Anthem and other demonstrations of protest.

“To be dismissive, vulgar and divisive with comments that reflect a lack of understanding, insensitive, and indeed colonizing does not serve the purpose of trying to honestly resolve problems, build bridges and foster civil dialogue,” said James Brown, host of CBS’ “NFL Today. “What would be more effective is … the kind of dialogue that uses the four-letter word that former UCLA coach John Wooden said is the most powerful one to effect change — and that is love.”

The President’s calls for fans to boycott NFL games until the league takes a stand on player protests. At a rally on Friday night, he said NFL owners should fire players who choose to kneel during the National Anthem. The debate over player protests flared up last year when former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick refused to stand during the pre-game playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” in a protest against racial inequality spurred by a string of fatal police shootings of unarmed black men.

The focus returned to player protests as the 2017 NFL season kicked off in earnest this month. Trump’s statements and tweets on the subject have drawn harsh criticism in NFL and sports circles. Trump’s broadside that NFL owners should immediately fire “the son of a bitch” if a player opts to kneel or otherwise protest during the National Anthem have shocked political observers given the NFL’s popularity.

“This is not about the President,” said Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll Sunday on “NFL Today.” “This is about a time marking it’s a new day right now. This is a time for change. Our players are ready to activate. They’re ready to be the messengers of the change that is necessary for us. This is so crucial that we take this opportunity and make the most of it. Inequality, treating people unfairly, treating people uniquely because of their background and where they come from is no longer OK. … Our players are the messengers. They’re the ones that can reach the young people. They’re the ones that can spread the word that will no longer allow these things that have lasted for so long to stay the same.”