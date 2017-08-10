NFL’s Chargers Use Social Media, Video and Real Area Fans to ‘Fight for L.A.’

The L.A. Chargers, whose first pre-season game will be broadcast on KABC TV Sunday as they kick off against the Seattle Seahawks, have taken their Fight for L.A. directly to fans with a new video clip. The Chargers’ Fight for L.A. campaign launched Tuesday though the social media platforms of players Keenan Allen, Jason Verrett, Hunter Henry, Denzel Perryman, Casey Hayward, Jahleel Addae and Melvin Gordon. In the clip, real Angelenos throw out skeptical questions about the team’s commitment to the city as Allen, Verrett, Henry, Perryman, Hayward, Addae, Gordon, QB Philip Rivers and Chargers’ Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson come back with answers.

Check out the clip: https://youtu.be/owj-4jc7xVg

In April, the Chargers announced that they have inked multi-year agreements with KABC TV, iHeartMedia Los Angeles, KAZA-TV Azteca America 54 and KFWB 980 AM as flagship partners for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts.

KABC-TV will televise all preseason games available to air in Southern California along with pre- and post-game shows for those telecasts; KABC-TV will air two weekly Chargers series in Saturday evening primetime during the football season.

IHeartMedia Los Angeles will air all preseason, regular season and postseason Chargers games on KFI AM-640. KFI AM-640, Alt 98.7 and AM 570 LA Sports will also broadcast 10 hours of game day coverage; iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ eight radio stations will also air Chargers programming and promotional content year-round, including a weekly Chargers series that will air on AM 570 LA Sports during the season.

“We are committed to earning the hearts and minds of Los Angeles football fans one at a time,” said A.G. Spanos, president of business operations for the Chargers, in a statement.