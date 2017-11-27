TV Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Rises Slight for Easy Sunday Win

“ ” was mostly steady in the ratings this week, easily topping its nearest broadcast competition.

Airing on NBC, the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers drew a 12.2 rating in the Nielsen metered market households, an improvement of approximately three percent compared to the comparable game from last season. It is also currently averaging a 4.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 13.4 million viewers in the overnight ratings, though those numbers are subject to greater than normal adjustment later today.

On Fox, the 66th annual Miss Universe Pageant drew a 1.1 and 4.4 million viewers, down from the 1.5 and 5.2 million viewers the 65th annual pageant drew back in January.

On CBS, despite an overrun of NFL football, “60 Minutes” (1.5, 9.9 million) was down in both measures, while “Wisdom of the Crowd” (0.9, 6.9 million) was up in both. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (0.8, 7.1 million) was up in the demo.

On ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.2, 5.3 million) returned from preemption last week to a new season high in both measures. “Shark Tank” (1.0, 4.1 million) also returned from a brief hiatus up in both measures.

NBC won the night with a 4.6 and 14.8 million viewers. CBS was second with a 1.8 and 10.2 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 1.1 but tied with ABC for third in total viewers with 4.4 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 1.0.