The NFL is Sin City-bound.

On Monday, league owners approved a vote that will move the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas. NFL owners, who gathered at their annual meeting in Phoenix, were 31-1 in favor of the relocation.

The Raiders will remain in Oakland until a $1.9 billion stadium is built in Vegas. The new Vegas stadium will also be home to UNLV’s football program. The Raiders have played in Oakland since moving from Los Angeles in 1995. They also played in the Bay area prior to moving to L.A. in 1982.

Raiders owner Mark Davis had attempted to move the team back to Los Angeles last year by proposing a new stadium in Carson, but NFL owners opted for an Inglewood facility from Rams owner Stan Kroenke. The $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood, set to open in 2019, will also host the Chargers, who recently moved from San Diego.

The Raiders will be the second professional sports team in Vegas. The NHL’s new expansion team, The Golden Knights, will open next season at the city’s new T-Mobile Arena.