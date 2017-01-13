A forthcoming ice storm in Kansas City is expected to heat up Sunday night ratings for NBC.

The NFL announced on Friday that Sunday’s playoff match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, originally scheduled for 1:20 p.m. ET, has been moved to a primetime slot of 8:20 p.m. ET due to a storm in Kansas.

The Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys game will still be played at 4:40 p.m. EST on Fox.

Last week, NBC drew over 26 million viewers to its Saturday night broadcast of the Seattle Seahawks-Detroit Lions Wild Card playoff game. It was the largest Saturday night audience for any television program since Jan. 16, 2016.

NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” has seen a dip in ratings this season but still remains the top-rated broadcast on TV.