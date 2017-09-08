TV Ratings: NFL Kickoff Game Between Patriots, Chiefs Slips From Last Year

The NFL Kickoff Game on NBC between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was down in the overnight ratings compared to the 2016 season opener.

According to Nielsen data, the Patriots-Chiefs game averaged a 14.6 rating in metered market households. That is down approximately 12% from the 2016 game, which drew a 16.5 rating. This is also the second year in a row the opening game has been down, with 2016 slipping from the 17.7 rating drawn in 2015. The drop comes as ratings for NFL football was down last season to the tune of 8% per game on average.

The top local markets for last night’s game were, in order:

-Providence 35.6/55

-Kansas City 35.5/55

-Boston 35.0/59

-Denver 20.6/38

-New Orleans 20.4/29

-Norfolk 18.9/31

-Richmond 18.9/30

-Buffalo 17.7/30

-Milwaukee 17.2/28

-Seattle 17.1/32

It should be noted, however, that the 14.6 rating is the best metered-market household rating for any network telecast in three months.

In the Nielsen fast national numbers, the game is averaging a 7.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 20.8 million viewers. Due to the nature of live sports, those numbers will likely see greater than normal adjustment later today when the final totals are calculated.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “Big Brother” (1.8, 6.1 million) was up in both key ratings measures on CBS. “Zoo” (0.5, 2.8 million) was also up in both measures.

On ABC, the 8 p.m. episode of “Battle of the Network Stars” (0.6, 3 million) was up in both measures compared to last week, while the 9 p.m. episode (0.6, 2.4 million) dipped in total viewers. “The Gong Show” (0.5, 2.1 million) was down in the key demo at 10.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.8, 2.5 million) was up in the key demo. “Love Connection” (0.6, 2 million) was up in both measures.

For The CW, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.4, 1.4 million) was even, as was “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.3, 1.2 million).

As it currently stands, NBC won the night with a 6.7 and 19.6 million viewers. CBS was second with a 1.1 and 4.9 million viewers. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.7 but fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million. ABC was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 2.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers.