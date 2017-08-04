TV Ratings: NFL Hall of Fame Game Easily Tops Broadcast Competition

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
NFL Hall of Fame game ratings
AP/REX/Shutterstock

The NFL Hall of Fame game easily beat out all of its broadcast competition in the Thursday overnight ratings, according to Nielsen data.

The game, which saw the Arizona Cardinals square off against the Dallas Cowboys, is currently averaging a 2.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.8 million total viewers. However, due to the nature of live sports, those numbers are not time-zone adjusted and will likely change later today when the final figures are calculated.

In metered-market results, which are time zone-adjusted, NBC Sports coverage of the game averaged a 5.4 rating. That rating for the first-ever Thursday night Hall of Fame game is the best for a weeknight NFL preseason match in six years, since a 5.7 for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 18, 2011, on Fox.

Top local markets for the Cowboys-Cardinals game on NBC were: Dallas (13.9); San Antonio (13.5); Albuquerque (11.9); Phoenix (11.2); New Orleans (10.9); Austin (10.5); Norfolk (10.1); Richmond (8.9); Tulsa (8.6); and Memphis (8.5).

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.9, 6.3 million) was even at 9 p.m., as was “Zoo” (0.5, 2.7 million) at 10 p.m.

“Boy Band” (0.5, 2.4 million), “Battle of the Network Stars” (0.6, 2.5 million), and “The Gong Show” (0.6, 2.3 million) were all steady on ABC.

On Fox, “Beat Shazam” (0.8, 2.7 million) dipped slightly in the demo. “Love Connection” (0.6, 2.2 million) inched up in total viewers.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (0.4, 1.6 million) was even on The CW, and “Whose Line Is It Anyway” (0.4, 1.3 million) hit a season-high in both measures.

NBC won the night, currently averaging a 2.3 and 7.8 million viewers. CBS was a distant second with a 1.1 and 4.8 million viewers. Fox came in third with a 0.7 and 2.5 million. ABC finished fourth with a 0.5 and 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.5 million.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad