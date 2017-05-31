Newlyweds to Compete on BBC Show to Fill Primetime Gap Left by ‘The Voice’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Newlyweds will compete against each other on the day of their nuptials on primetime British TV in “Wedding Day Winners,” a new BBC show that producers hope might follow other entertainment formats like “Got Talent” and “Strictly Come Dancing” across the Atlantic.

“Wedding Day Winners” is one of several new entertainment shows that the BBC has commissioned after losing “The Voice” to commercial rival ITV. It will air during Saturday evening primetime on flagship channel BBC One, as did “The Voice.”

Each one-hour episode of “Wedding Day Winners” will feature two couples competing against each other in challenges and games on their wedding day, with the winners getting a dream honeymoon. Production is getting underway, and the show will go out on the BBC next year, likely in a 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. slot in the Saturday evening schedule.

The BBC was left with a primetime problem when it lost “The Voice” to ITV last year. The latest season of the singing competition show, which was created by ITV-owned Talpa, launched on the commercial network earlier this year in a Saturday night slot.

The BBC has already tried one sing-off replacement for “The Voice”: the boy-band competition program “Let It Shine,” which failed to set ratings alight. Next up is “Pitch Battle,” another singing talent show from British indie producer Tuesday’s Child.

“Wedding Day Winners” is produced by Panda, the production company set up last year by Moira Ross, former producer of “The Voice” in the U.K. Ross will executive produce the new show, which was worked up in-house.

Panda is part of All3Media-backed Objective. All3Media International is expected to distribute the format internationally.