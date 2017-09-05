New York Comic-Con 2017 TV Schedule: Find Out Which Shows Are Heading to NYCC

Comic-Con is hitting the East Coast for its annual pop culture convention at the Javits Center in Midtown Manhattan this October. To keep you updated on the happenings this year, Variety is compiling a master list of screenings and panels for the Oct. 5-Oct. 8 event. Bookmark this page to stay up to date on the schedule, as we will continue to update when networks and studios release their schedules for the event.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

The Orville (6-7 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom, 20th Century Fox) Join series creator and star Seth MacFarlane, series star Adrianne Palicki, and executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga for an extended look at an unaired episode and discussion about the sci-fi comedic drama.

Family Guy (7-8 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom, 20th Century Fox) The “Family Guy” cast, voiced by Seth MacFarlane, Alex Bornstein, Seth Green and Mike Henry, along with executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, are hitting New York Comic-Con for the first time to air never-before-seen footage, including a look at the 300th episode. After, executive producer Cherry Chevapravatdumrong is hosting a discussion and audience Q&A.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

Deception (11 a.m.-12 p.m., Room 1A10, Warner Bros. Television) The upcoming crime drama that combines FBI counter-espionage with the mysterious world of magic and misdirection is hosting a sneak peak pilot screening followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. “Deception” comes from Chris Fedak, Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Emmy®-winning director David Nutter and renowned magician/puzzle creator David Kwong. It stars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lenora Crichlow, Amaury Nolasco, Justin Chon, Laila Robins and Vinnie Jones.

The X-Files (1-2 p.m., Main Stage, 20th Century Fox) Following the 2016 finale, Chris Carter, David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, and Mitch Pileggi will premiere a first look of the new 10-episode event series.

Warner Bros. Television Takeover (2 p.m., Hammerstein Ballroom, Warner Bros. Television) Join stars and producers from Warner Bros. Television series, including “Blindspot,” “Castle Rock,” and “Gotham,” for exclusive footage and Q&As.

Blindspot (2-3 p.m., Warner Bros. Television) Following the shocking second season finale, “Bindspot” stars and producers are returning to New York Comic-Con for a video presentation and Q&A.

The Gifted (2:45-3:45 p.m., Main Stage, 20th Century Fox) Join series stars and executive producers for an exclusive look at the second episode of Fox and Marvel Television’s drama about a family forced on the run from a hostile government after discovering the children possess mutant powers. The show is executive-produced by Matt Nix, Bryan Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and Len Wiseman.

Castle Rock (3-3:40 p.m., Warner Bros. Television) The psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse is holding an exclusive video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers, including André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy and Sissy Spacek.

Gotham (3:40-4:40 p.m., Warner Bros. Television) Be a part of a special video presentation and Q&A with series stars and producers about the fourth season.

The Exorcist (4-5 p.m., Room 1A10, 20th Century Fox) Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera, and Kurt Egyiawan will be joined by new cast members John Cho and Zuleikha Robinson, along with creator and executive producer Jeremy Slater and showrunner Sean Crouch to show an extended scene from the third episode and share some behind-the-scenes details from the second season of this horror drama.