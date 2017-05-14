‘New Girl’ Renewed for Seventh and Final Season on Fox

New Girl renewed
New Girl” has been renewed on Fox for a seventh season, which will be the show’s last, Variety has learned.

Sources say that the show will return for a shortened eight-episode run for its final season. Fox declined to comment.

“New Girl” did not bring in big numbers its past season, but the show is an important property to Fox, being owned by 20th Century Fox TV and having made rich syndication deals over the years at TBS, MTV and Netflix. The show is Fox’s longest-running live-action comedy on the air, having debuted in 2011. Insiders say the renewal was up in the air, but the network and studio want more episodes.

Created by Liz Meriwether, “New Girl” stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

Meriwether also has a comedy pilot in contention at Fox with “Thin Ice,” though sources say the pilot did not turn out as strong as expected and is not at the top of Fox’s radar.

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this report. 

